The Seahawks signed Lynch on Thursday, Sports Radio KJR reports.

The Broncos traded up to pluck Lynch in the first round of the 2016 draft, but he was stuck behind Trevor Siemian for most of his rookie season and both Siemian and Brock Osweiler in 2017. Lynch made five appearances (four starts) during those two years, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. After Case Keenum arrived in Denver last offseason, Lynch was unable to keep a job by Week 1 and remained out of football in 2018. Upon joining the Seahawks, Lynch will battle Brett Hundley for slotting at quarterback behind Russell Wilson.

More News
Our Latest Stories