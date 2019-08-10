Seahawks' Paxton Lynch: Shines in Seahawks debut
Lynch completed 11 of 15 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game versus the Broncos. He also ran four times for 38 yards and a score.
Lynch is positioned at No. 3 on Seattle's depth chart behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, but this game should be enough to lift him over Smith. He'll get the chance to take reps with the second team for the next week while Smith recovers from a minor surgery on his knee. While the Seahawks are still probably going to sign another quarterback to compete for the job, if Lynch can repeat his performance against the Broncos he appears poised to take the job.
