Seahawks' Penny Hart: Bumps to active roster
The Seahawks elevated Hart to the active roster Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Hart was also promoted for last week's game against the Rams, but he played just two snaps on offense. With no noteworthy Seahawks injuries, Hart will mostly serve as depth in Week 17.
