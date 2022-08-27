Hart caught his only target for a 35-yard touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Cowboys. He also gained two yards on one carry.

The 26-year-old has yet to find his way into the end zone in 30 regular-season games, but Hart hooked up with Drew Lock in the first quarter to give Seattle a 10-0 lead. The duo nearly had another TD connection in the second quarter as well, but the third-year wideout couldn't hang on as Dallas cornerback Daron Bland ripped the ball out of his hands. Hart may have done enough to secure a roster spot, but he seems unlikely to open the year any higher than fifth on the depth chart, and the Seahawks' passing game in general figures to be less potent with Geno Smith replacing Russell Wilson under center.