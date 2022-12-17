Hart caught his lone target for a three-yard gain in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the 49ers.
Hart entered the lineup after being a healthy scratch in each of the previous three games. He played just two offensive snaps, tying rookie Dareke Young for fourth among Seahawks wideouts. Hart and Young could both handle increased reps in Week 16 versus the Chiefs following news that Tyler Lockett (finger) is expected to miss at least one game. DK Metcalf and Marquise Goodwin are locked into the top two spots, though.