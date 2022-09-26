site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Hauls in one pass
Hart caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.
Hart received his first target of the season and made the most of the opportunity. The 26-year-old has played just seven offensive snaps this season.
