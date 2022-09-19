site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Penny Hart: One offensive snap
Hart wasn't targeted in the 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Hart didn't play on offense in Week 1, but he logged one offensive snap in Week 2. The 26-year-old mostly sticks to special teams.
