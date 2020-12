Hart caught his lone target for three yards and rushed once for 19 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Hart logged double-digit snaps on offense for the first time this season, totaling 27 due to the comfortable lead the Seahawks created. Still, Hart was deployed on an end-around in the first quarter, signaling he could be utilized with the occasional gadget play. With the playoffs looming, however, he'll likely revert to minimal usage going forward.