Hart signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Hart was let go by the Colts with an injury settlement in early September, and he joined the Seahawks' practice squad in late October and remained there for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Georgia State in the spring and will look to take advantage of spending a full offseason with the Seahawks.

