Hart (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Hart was forced to leave the team's Week 5 matchup against the Saints due to a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for at least one additional game. The third-year wideout caught just one pass for 15 yards in nine offensive snaps across the first five games of the season, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Seattle's offense.