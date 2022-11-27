site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Sitting out Sunday
Hart (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Raiders.
Hart has played a limited role this season, and will now find himself sidelined Week 12. Instead, Laquon Treadwell will find himself active against Las Vegas after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
