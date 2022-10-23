site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Sitting out Sunday
Oct 23, 2022
Hart (hamstring) in inactive Sunday against the Chargers.
Hart was considered doubtful coming into the contest, so his absence is not a surprise. He contributes more on special teams than offense, so his absence will unlikely have an impact for fantasy purposes.
