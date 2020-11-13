Hart (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Hart has mainly served as wide receiver depth this season, playing just a handful of offensive snaps and receiving no targets through six games. His availability is important for Sunday's divisional tilt, however, as rookie Freddie Swain (foot) is considered questionable. The Seahawks only have three fully healthy receivers, and their backfield is banged up as well. If Hart's able to play but Swain can't go, the former should get some tread behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and David Moore.