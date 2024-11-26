Brown caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.
Brown served as the No. 2 tight end behind AJ Barner because Noah Fant (groin) was inactive. This was Brown's best game of the season, but with Fant seemingly on track for Week 13 versus the Jets, Brown will have little fantasy value going forward.
More News
-
Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown: Considered full participant Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown: Considered limited Monday•
-
Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown: Past foot issue•
-
Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown: Limited again•
-
Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown: Limited in practice•
-
Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown: Minimal production against Lions•