Haynes (ankle) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the 49ers.

The 24-year-old was finally activated from the PUP list this week after recovering from a sports hernia, but picked up the ankle injury to force him out of the contest. Haynes' absence will effect nothing more than the depth on the offensive line for the game.

