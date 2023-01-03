Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Haynes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Sunday's win over the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Haynes will almost certainly be forced to sit out next week's regular-season finale against the Rams due to this injury. Given the usual 2-to-6-week recovery timeline for such issues, the backup offensive lineman could have a chance to return during the Wild Card round if the Seahawks secure a playoff berth Week 18. Haynes has appeared in 15 games including three starts this season, so his absence will leave Seattle without crucial depth on the interior offensive line.

