Haynes (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Haynes missed Seattle's Week 3 win over Carolina with a calf injury, but it seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. The 27-year-old returns to a depleted Seattle offensive line that will most likely be without both of their starting tackles for the third consecutive week.