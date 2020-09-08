site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Phil Haynes: Injury clarified as hip
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
Haynes is on IR with a hip injury, Seahawks digital media reporter John Boyle reports.
Coach Pete Carroll has clarified the nature of the injury that forced the team to put Haynes on IR on Monday. Given the change in IR-related rules for this season, Haynes could return as soon as Week 4 if he heals up by then.
