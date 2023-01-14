site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-phil-haynes-not-playing-saturday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Phil Haynes: Not playing Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haynes (ankle) is listed as inactive for Saturday's Wild Card contest against the 49ers.
Haynes has been nursing an ankle injury and will miss Saturday's playoff game as a result. As a result, Seattles' offensive guard depth will be thinner than usual.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 25 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read