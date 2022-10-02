site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Phil Haynes: Out Sunday
Hayes (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Lions.
Haynes' absence will impact Seattle's depth on the offensive line. He'll work to return in Week 5 against the Saints.
