The Seahawks placed Haynes (undisclosed) on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Seattle selected Haynes pre-injury in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old was a four-year starter at Wake Forest, starting at guard in his final three seasons. The rookie at the very least can provide depth for Seattle when healthy, but he could be given meaningful time in the trenches this season if the team requires it.