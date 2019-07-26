Haynes (sports hernia) underwent surgery on his sports hernia a month ago, which is why he's currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Haynes was placed on the PUP list last week but his injury wasn't reported at the time. Sports hernia surgery has a general recovery timetable of 6-to-12 weeks, which means that Haynes could be looking at a return in the next couple weeks on the early end or a few weeks into the regular season on the long end. When he does return he's expected to be a top backup along Seattle's offensive line.