Haynes (sports hernia) was designated to return off the PUP list and resumed practicing Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Coach Pete Carroll indicated last week that Haynes was slated to return to practice, and he'll indeed returned to the field at the first opportunity. The 23-year-old can practice for three weeks before the team must decide whether to grant him a spot on the 53-man roster.