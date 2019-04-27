Seahawks' Phil Haynes: Seattle adds in fourth round

The Seahawks selected Haynes in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 124th overall.

Haynes (6-foot-4, 322 pounds) probably projects as a guard for the Seahawks after playing the position for his final three years at Wake Forest. As a redshirt senior and four-year starter, Haynes has seen plenty of reps to this point and otherwise boasts standout athleticism at guard. All of his 5.2-second 40, 31-inch vertical, 108-inch broad jump, and 7.76-second three-cone drill check out as well above average for a guard, and Haynes is bigger than most guards. With Mike Iupati on his last legs, Haynes might need to contribute meaningful snaps to the Seattle offensive line as a rookie.