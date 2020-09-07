site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-phil-haynes-shifts-to-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Phil Haynes: Shifts to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Seahawks placed Haynes (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
It's unclear what Haynes is dealing with, and he won't be eligible to return until Week 4 versus the Dolphins. Jamarco Jones is expected to be Mike Iupati's primary backup to begin the 2020 season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read