Haynes (calf) was designated as inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Haynes has dealt with a lingering calf injury that he originally sustained during the Week 4 contest against the Giants. While he was able to suit up for last Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, the starting right guard will have to sit out this divisional matchup with Arizona. In his absence, expect Anthony Bradford to step in as Seattle's starting right guard alongside Olusegun Oluwatimi, who is also expected to fill in for injured starting center Evan Brown.