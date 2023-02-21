The Seahawks signed Haynes to a one-year extension Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Haynes was scheduled to become a free agent in March, but he's now in line to remain with the Seahawks for the 2023 campaign. The 322-pound lineman regularly split reps with Gabe Jackson at right guard this past season.
