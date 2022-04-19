Haynes signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Haynes will return to Seattle four his fourth season with the team after re-signing the original round tender extended to him by the team. The 2019 fourth-round pick has been limited to just seven games due to injuries over his first three seasons with the Seahawks. However, Haynes did make two starts over five games played last season and should serve as the team's next man up at either guard spot heading into 2022.