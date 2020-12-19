site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Phil Haynes: Won't play versus Washington
RotoWire Staff
Haynes (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Football Team, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
With Haynes sidelined for a second straight game, Jordan Simmons will be the main backup to guards Mike Iupati and Damien Lewis on Sunday.
