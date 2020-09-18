Dorsett (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dorsett logged a pair of limited practices last week before downgrading to DNP on Friday and ultimately missing a 38-25 win over the Falcons. His ability to practice on a limited basis each day this week suggests he has some shot to play Week 2, but it isn't clear he'll be a big part of the Seattle offense even if he's available. David Moore worked as the No. 3 receiver last week, picking up 40 yards on four touches while playing 53 percent of offensive snaps.