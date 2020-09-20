Dorsett (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Patriots.
Dorsett won't get a chance to play against the team that employed him from 2017 through 2019, the result of a sore foot that's plagued him since at least the last week of August. Thus, his debut with the Seahawks will have to wait another week. While Seattle's receiving corps is led by Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, David Moore and (to a lesser extent) Freddie Swain will work with the top duo in three-wide sets.
More News
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Held out of practice Friday•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Deemed questionable again•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Limited again Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Logs limited practice•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Set to practice•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Sidelined Week 1•