Dorsett (foot) didn't play a game during the 2020 season.
Dorsett suffered a right foot injury during training camp and eventually underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from the injured foot in November. The 2015 first-round pick never suited up as a result, but head coach Pete Carroll relayed that he wants to bring Dorsett back next year, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Dorsett would be yet another burner at Russell Wilson's disposal, as he heavily targeted both DK Metcalf and Tyler Locket in 2020. The 28-year-old wideout will officially become a free agent in March if the two sides can't reach a deal.
