Dorsett (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, didn't participate in practice Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The downgrade from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to an absence at the end of the week suggests Dorsett is in danger of missing a second straight game. It isn't clear he'll have a major role even if he plays, and we may not have a final answer on his status until the Seahawks release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.