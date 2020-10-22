Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Dorsett (foot) turned in his best workout since training camp, AJ McCord of KOIN 6 News Portland reports.

The Seahawks haven't officially designated Dorsett to return from injured reserve, so the wideout won't be able to take practice reps with his healthy teammates until that happens. Dorsett thus appears poised to remain sidelined for Sunday's game in Arizona, though he could have a more realistic chance at making his Seahawks debut Week 8 if his recovery from the foot issue continues to trend in the right direction.