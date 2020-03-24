Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Joins Seattle wideout corps
Dorsett will sign a one-year deal with the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The speedy Dorsett, who caught 29 passes for 397 yards and five TDs in 14 games with the Patriots last season, now has a chance to claim Seattle's No. 3 wideout role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. It's a new team context that should garner the 2015 first-rounder added volume after only seeing 54 targets in 2019.
