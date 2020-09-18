Dorsett (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dorsett's foot injury forced him to sit out Seattle's win over the Falcons in Week 1, but he's now managed to put together back-to-back limited practices. He may need upgrade to full activity during Friday's final practice of the week in order to gain clearance for Sunday night's contest against the Patriots.

