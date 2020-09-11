Dorsett (foot) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dorsett has put together back-to-back limited showings so far this week, but coach Pete Carroll said the wide receiver "should be OK" for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Friday's injury ultimately will reveal Dorsett's odds to suit up this weekend.
More News
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: On track for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to field Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Tending to sore foot•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Draws high praise from Carroll•
-
Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett: Joins Seattle wideout corps•