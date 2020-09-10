Dorsett (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dorsett developed a sore foot on Aug. 24 but was able to get back to practice within one week. While he still has some limitations, the 27-year-old receiver "should be OK" for Sunday's visit to Atlanta, per coach Pete Carroll on Monday. Dorsett will have two more days to elevate to full participation on the field.
