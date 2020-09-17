Dorsett (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dorsett began last practice week as a limited participant, so this doesn't necessarily mean he's making progress. It signals that he's avoided a setback, though, and he'll need to stay on the field in order to make his Seahawks debut Sunday versus his former team, the Patriots.
