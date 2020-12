According to coach Pete Carroll, Dorsett (foot) has shed his walking boot and is "moving around pretty well," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Dorsett has been on IR since late September and is seven weeks removed from surgery to clean out bone spurts in his right foot. Though Carroll noted that the wide receiver is "trying to make the transition" following the surgery, there is no indication that he is anywhere close to practicing.