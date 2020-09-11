Dorsett (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, didn't practice Friday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

After putting together limited showings in the first two practices of Week 1 prep, Dorsett didn't take the field at all Friday. A sore foot is to blame, and Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic speculates that Dorsett may be trending toward a game-time decision. The Seahawks officially will make a call on Dorsett about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's available, the situation may allow David Moore to get more reps in three-wide sets with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.