Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dorsett "is not doing well" and his foot "has not responded" to recent increased activity, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Dorsett developed foot soreness late in training camp and missed the first three games of the season before the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve. Less than two weeks ago, Carroll praised Dorsett, saying he had his best workout since August and was drawing closer to a return to the active roster. Dorsett seems to have suffered a setback, and while it's unclear if surgery will be ordered up, he doesn't appear close to be in consideration for activation from IR.