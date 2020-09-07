Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that "every indication is [Dorsett] should be OK" for Sunday's season-opener against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dorsett dealt with a sore foot throughout the latter portions of training camp, but he managed to return to practice in some capacity last week. If he's able to fully shed his injury tag ahead of Sunday's tilt against Atlanta, Dorsett will mix in with David Moore for No. 3 receiver snaps.