The Seahawks placed Dorsett (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Seattle's decision to shut down Dorsett doesn't come as a major surprise after head coach Pete Carroll ruled the receiver out six days in advance of the team's Week 3 matchup with Dallas. Dorsett has been battling foot soreness since late in training camp and hasn't advanced beyond limited participation in practice yet this season, so the Seahawks will give him some more time off to properly heal. He'll be sidelined for at least three more games by virtue of landing on IR, with his next chance to make his 2020 debut coming Oct. 25 in Arizona following the Seahawks' Week 6 bye.
