Dorsett (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dorsett initially hurt his foot during an Aug. 22 scrimmage, but he's been practicing in some capacity since the beginning of September. Coach Pete Carroll said he expects the speedy wideout to play in Sunday's contest, where Dorsett likely will operate as the No. 3 receiver. It is possible he shares the role with David Moore, and the Seahawks' offseason moves seem to hint at a desire to incorporate more multi-TE formations. Even so, there will always be some potential for a successful deep ball when Dorsett's 4.33 speed is combined with Russell Wilson's accurate downfield passing.