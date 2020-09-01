Dorsett (foot) returned to practice Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Dorsett has been out for a week due to a sore foot, so his presence in the lineup implies he's close to full health. Having said that, his level of participation isn't known. Once he's available without restrictions, he'll be competing for the No. 3 receiver role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
