Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Dorsett (foot) will participate in practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Dorsett was prevented from suiting up Week 1 due to foot soreness, so he's still looking to make his Seattle debut. It remains to be seen whether Dorsett will begin the week as a limited or full participant, but any activity can be considered a step in the right direction as he looks to get healthy in time for Sunday's game against New England.