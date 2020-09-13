Dorsett (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game at Atlanta.
Dorsett has been dealing with foot soreness since at least Aug. 24, and after following an LP/LP/DNP practice regimen this week, he'll miss his first chance to suit up as a member of the Seahawks. In his absence, David Moore is the top candidate to get reps at wide receiver behind starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
