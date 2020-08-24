Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Dorsett won't practice Monday due to a sore foot, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carroll suggested that Dorsett picked up the injury in Saturday's scrimmage, though it doesn't sound like a major concern for the wideout. After signing a one-year deal with Seattle this offseason, Dorsett is vying for a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
