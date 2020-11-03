Dorsett underwent surgery Tuesday to clean out bone spurs in his right foot, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Dorsett has yet to make his Seahawks debut, but he appeared to be trending in the right direction in October. However, coach Pete Carroll relayed Monday that Dorsett was "not doing well," and now the team isn't sure if he'll be able to return this season. Dorsett will remain on IR, and we shouldn't expect him to return anytime soon.